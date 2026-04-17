Goodwill to host job fair connecting Central Florida job seekers with employers

ORLANDO, Fla. — Goodwill Industries of Central Florida is organizing a job fair on Wednesday, April 22, to connect job seekers with employers from throughout the region.

The event will be held at the nonprofit’s South OBT campus, 7527 S. Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

More than 30 employers are expected, with some conducting on-the-spot interviews.

The job fair welcomes candidates of all experience levels. Attendees are encouraged to dress professionally and bring printed résumés to meet directly with hiring managers from a variety of industries.

This event is presented in partnership with the Taft & Oak Ridge Neighborhood Center for Families.

Click here for more information about the event.

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