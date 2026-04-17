FSU marks one year since student union shooting leaves two dead

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — One year after gunfire at Florida State University Student Union, the community reflects on a tragedy that left two dead, several injured, and a lasting impact on students, faculty, and families.

Authorities state that the shooting was committed by 20-year-old Phoenix Ikner, who faces two murder charges and seven counts of attempted murder. His trial is set to start this fall.

Recently released body camera footage from the day of the attack shows students fleeing in fear while law enforcement officers quickly move toward the scene. The video captures the chaos as the events unfolded across campus.

FSU student Daniel Estopinan, who was nearby and sheltering in place, remembered the chaos and fear right after the shooting started. “It was very nerve-racking for sure and there was a lot of confusion,” he said.

On the anniversary, FSU President Richard McCullough spoke to the campus, expressing support for those still affected. “We continue to hold all of you close in our hearts. We stand with everyone who carries the weight of that day and we remain committed to supporting you,” he said.

The family of Tiru Chabba, a 45-year-old father of two who was killed in the attack, also issued a statement marking the anniversary.

They described their ongoing grief while expressing gratitude for the support they have received from the university and community, and reaffirmed their commitment to seeking justice.

“There are some wounds which never heal… Tiru Chabba was a loving husband, a doting father and a beloved son, brother and friend and we will always mourn his loss,” the family said.

As the campus observes a moment of silence, students and survivors continue to reflect on the tragedy.

For many, including Estopinan, the anniversary serves as both a painful reminder and a step in the long process of healing.

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