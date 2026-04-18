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One dead, one injured after shooting in Orange County, sheriff’s office says

By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com
Crime Scene (Nick Papantonis)
By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting on Friday evening that left one man dead and another injured.

Deputies say they responded around 8:30 p.m. on April 17, 2026, to the 2200 block of Weston Point Drive after receiving reports of gunfire.

Upon arrival, deputies found two men in their 20s who had been shot. Both victims were transported to a local hospital, where one of the men later died. The second man is reported to be in stable condition.

Detectives are actively investigating the incident.

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Beatriz Oliveira

Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

Beatriz Oliveira is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

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