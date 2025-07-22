CareerSource Central Florida hosts National Hire a Veteran Day job fair

ORLANDO, Fla. — On Friday, July 25th, CareerSource Central Florida is hosting the National Hire a Veteran Day job fair to connect veterans and their spouses with job opportunities in different industries throughout Central Florida.

The job fair features companies such as Rosen Hotel and Resorts, The Reserves Network, Orange County Public Schools, RaceTrac, Southeast Airport Services, and Weiser Security, along with others.

At the event, community resources such as the Department of Veterans Affairs, The Navy Reserves, and health screening services will be available. Job opportunities will include both entry-level and senior positions.

Over 1.4 million veterans live in Florida, many confronting difficulties in transitioning from military to civilian life. A recent report reveals that 33% of these veterans are underemployed, holding positions that do not fully leverage their skills and talents.

With veteran unemployment at 3.1%, events such as the National Hire a Veteran Day job fair are crucial in supporting veterans’ long-term career success and personal stability.

