‘Disgusting’ : Brevard County Schools place teacher on leave after bodycam release

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — After being allowed to return to her duties, body cam arrest footage was released, which caused Brevard County Schools to place Karly Anderson on administrative leave.

Anderson was one of two individuals arrested in connection to a house party involving hundreds of Juveniles.

Brevard County Public Schools officials state that her charges being downgraded to misdemeanors qualified her to return to her duties at school.

Then, newly released body-cam footage would completely change the situation and cause Anderson to be placed on leave pending a thorough review.

All employees are held to the highest standard of professional behavior and BPS will continue to follow all policies and procedures to ensure a fair and thorough review of this new information. The teacher’s actions as seen on the footage were completely unacceptable and do not match the charges given and warrant a further investigation. — - Dr. Mark Rendell, Superintendent

