Deadly crash shuts down stretch of SR-44 in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Wildwood.

It happened at State Road 44 and County Road 475 just before 5 a.m. Wednesday.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has issued an alert to area motorists that both westbound lanes of SR-44 are closed because of the crash.

SCSO said the road will be shut down for an unknown amount of time and advised drivers to find another route.

WFTV has reached out to FHP for more details about what led to the crash and who it involved.

Eyewitness News’ Alexa Lorenzo is monitoring traffic in this area and will have live updates throughout the morning on Channel 9 & TV27.

