Fatal Osceola County crash ends with vehicle submerged in lake

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol has released information on a fatal crash that ended with a car being submerged in a lake.

The crash happened around 3:37 p.m. on Bloom Street, near the Celebration Town Center.

Preliminary evidence shows that the crash involved V1 (Chrysler Pacifica), which was parked in a spot on Bloom Street. The driver of V1 then began to reverse out of the space but then moved forward.

The driver inexplicably lost control, swerving off the road, striking a curb and a fence before ultimately plunging into a lake, where the vehicle was submerged.

A dive team was able to locate the vehicle, and the driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

There is currently a roadblock for both directions on Bloom Street. This crash remains under investigation.

Channel 9 was first on the scene with exclusive photos from the scene:

