Severe storm in Ocala knocks tree on duplex, damages property, and traps vehicle

OCALA, Fla. — A severe storm in Ocala caused a tree to fall on a duplex at Southeast 15th Terrace, resulting in damage and trapping a vehicle, but no injuries were reported.

Emergency units, such as Ladder 3, Tower 1, Engine 5, Rescue 3, Battalion Chief 22, and a Safety Officer, arrived at the scene at 4:21 p.m. as the storm moved through the area.

Battalion Chief 22 and Ladder 3 arrived first at the scene, finding a tree resting on the duplex at the corner of Southeast 15th Terrace and East Fort King Street.

Firefighters searched the premises and found a man and a dog inside one of the units; both were unharmed despite being startled by the incident.

The second unit of the duplex was vacant when the incident occurred.

