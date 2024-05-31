Orlando’s Eola House turns 100

ORLANDO, Fla. — An iconic Washington Street home at Lake Eola Park turned 100 years old this year.

The home was built as a family home in 1924 by George Marsh.

According to the Orlando Foundation for Architecture, the home cost an estimated $9,500 to build at the time, and it was lived in by Marsh and his family until he died in 1964.

The city of Orlando purchased the property in 2013 and restored the 4,282-square-foot home.

The city uses the home as an office for park operations.

Eola House An iconic Washington Street home at Lake Eola Park turned 100 years old this year. (City of Orlando)

It is also available for rental for special events. Click here to see how much.

