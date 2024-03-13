Orlando unveils new concept for Lake Eola Park expansion

ORLANDO, Fla. — The City of Orlando released new details on a planned expansion of Lake Eola Park.

City leaders are also working on a new park on Orange Avenue.

Earlier this week, the city voted to buy three properties where they are planning the expansion.

The city also released new early renderings of what the development could look like.

Leaders plan to create a gateway to Lake Eola by knocking down the building at 205 East Central Boulevard.

However, the historic building behind it would be kept for event space.

According to the renderings, part of that plan includes plants and a new fountain.

The three sites and a historic skyscraper are being purchased for $19 million.

