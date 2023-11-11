Veterinarians, volunteers help give Lake Eola’s famous swans their annual check-up

ORLANDO, Fla. — Visitors at Lake Eola Park may have seen some activity Saturday morning involving the lake’s famous swans.

Veterinarians were out for their annual “Swan Round-Up” to give the swans a medical evaluation.

Veterinarians and volunteers gathered together more than 50 swans during the event.

Officials said weighed the swans and gave them shots at a temporary clinic.

