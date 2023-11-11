Trooper, 2 others seriously hurt after driver crashes into FHP cruiser in Tampa construction zone

TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida Highway Patrol trooper suffered serious injuries after they were hit by a driver in a construction zone.
Troopers said the crash happened on northbound I-275, south of Interstate 4 in the Tampa area.
The impaired driver in a Kia Forte drove over the traffic cones, entered the work zone, struck an arrow board and finally struck the rear of the FHP patrol car, according to a report.
Troopers said the FHP cruiser was parked inside of the zone with its warning lights on.
The Trooper suffered serious injuries and was transported to a hospital, officials said.
Troopers said the driver, a 24-year-old Lakeland man, and his passenger, a 25-year-old Ocala woman, also suffered serious injuries and were taken to a hospital.
