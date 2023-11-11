Ocoee police look for suspect’s car involved in shooting at shopping complex

OCOEE, Fla. — New surveillance video shows the moments before and after an Army veteran was fatally shot at an Ocoee shopping complex Thursday night.

Now, Ocoee Police are looking for a silver SUV.

Surveillance video captured at the BP gas station along Silver Star and Clarke Roads shows the silver SUV leaving the scene moments after the suspect opened fire.

The video begins shortly before 8:20 p.m. on Thursday. 60-year-old Gregory Reed drove through a BP gas station in a blue Ford SUV. He drove in through the Clarke Road entrance.

Then, seconds later, a silver SUV pulls into the gas station from the opposite entrance from Silver Star Road.

Read: Police: 1 dead after shooting at Ocoee shopping plaza, homicide investigation underway

In the video, the cars briefly stop next to each other. This is when it’s believed the driver of the silver SUV shot Reed.

Thursday night, crime scene investigators set out evidence markers near bullet casings in that area.

Falon MacGibbon says she heard roughly four shots while she sat in her car in the Publix parking lot.

BP surveillance video shows Reed losing control of the Ford SUV and driving downhill toward the Publix store.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 22 Ocoee homicide investigation Ocoee police officers said they found a man shot at a shopping plaza Thursday night. (WFTV news staff)

Reed’s vehicle then crashed into the back passenger side of MacGibbon’s Toyota Camry parked in the Publix parking lot.

“Before I could do anything, pick up my phone, call or anything, that SUV crashed into the back of my car,” MacGibbon said. “I was about to go into the store. I didn’t see them coming.”

MacGibbon says she rushed to the fire truck parked in the Publix parking lot to get help. Fire rescue immediately provided aid to Mr. Reed in the parking lot until he was taken to the hospital.

Read: ‘Never lost faith’: Man arrested in connection with Boone High School student’s 2018 shooting death

Reed died from his injuries.

Channel 9 has learned he was an Army Veteran from Apopka. His family plans to speak at a press conference on Saturday morning, Veterans Day.

The family wants to speak about who Reed was, his service to our country and how this heinous act has affected their family.

They are urging anyone with information on who the driver of the Silver SUV is to call CRIMELINE at 800-423-TIPS.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group