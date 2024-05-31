Seeing signs: Life could soon return to shuttered Orlando food hall

ORLANDO, Fla. — In just over a month’s time, there’s a sign that life could soon return to the space that recently housed a now-defunct food hall in Orlando.

And that sign is literally strung across the top of a large metal and brick building.

It’s at Virginia Drive and Alden Road, and it reads: “Coming Soon: City Food Hall.”

It appears as though the Destin-based dining and entertainment concept will soon be setting up shop in Ivanhoe Village.

The announcement is perched on the building where “Hall on the Yard” operated until recently.

Vacant space in Ivanhoe Village The space recently housed Hall on the Yard food hall. (WFTV staff)

After opening in late 2021, Hall on the Yard suddenly shuttered its doors in April 2024.

That’s when Eyewitness News reported that some employees showed up to work but were told they were out of jobs.

Vacant space in Ivanhoe Village The space recently housed Hall on the Yard food hall. (WFTV staff)

Many of those employees claimed they hadn’t been paid for weeks.

The dust continues to settle from last month’s abrupt closing.

In the meantime, many long-time locals, along with some of the Village’s newer residents living in newly-constructed apartment buildings, wonder what’s next for the big, boxy space.

Channel 9 did some light digging to learn what the repurposed space might bring with the upcoming entrance of City Food Hall.

“Our gathering spaces are an intersection where creativity, culture, and flavor come together,” City Food Hall boasts on its “About Us” page.

“Offering a springboard for chefs to grow their businesses, we are a culinary destination where friends and family can spend time together sharing great food and drinks, with a side of entertainment.”

City Food Hall currently operates venues in Destin and West Palm Beach, and in addition to Orlando, its website indicates other “coming soon” locations will include Gainesville and Athens, Georgia.

The site also shows that its Destin location includes “Top Golf Swing Suites.”

WFTV has reached out to City Food Hall for more details about its plans for Ivanhoe Village.

Vacant space in Ivanhoe Village The space recently housed Hall on the Yard food hall. (WFTV staff)

We’ll be sure to update you here on WFTV.com as soon as we learn more.

