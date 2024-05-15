First Watch brings 5 new restaurants to Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

First Watch, a Bradenton-based restaurant chain, opened a new spot at 5723 Red Bug Lake Road in Winter Springs on May 13. Matthew Jones is the manager there.

The restaurant is a 4,875-square-foot space that seats more than 160 people. First Watch has a seasonal menu that changes five times each year, which the Winter Springs location will add to its core menu beginning in fall 2024, giving the team time to ramp up.

To kick off the grand opening, customers at the Red Bug Lake Road eatery will receive a free carafe of coffee with their meal the week of May 13.

