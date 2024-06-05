Central Florida animal shelter offers summer camp for kids to learn about animal care

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Would your kids love the chance to work with animals this summer?

The Halifax Humane Society is giving kids the opportunity to learn about and care for animals at its 2024 Paws Summer Camp.

The camp offers animal care and training presenters, K-9 units from several law enforcement agencies, arts and crafts, water play days, educational presentations about animal welfare, and more.

The camp is 9, one-week camps started running on June 3 and runs every week through Aug. 2, and is for children ages 6-12.

One week of camp costs $150 per child and runs Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with additional supervised care before and after camp are available for and additional fee, according to a news release.

To learn more about the camp and to sign up, CLICK HERE.t www.halifaxhumanesociety.org

