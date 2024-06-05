Popular West Coast food chain to expand to Florida, including Orlando.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Jack in the Box will expand to Orlando and Tallahassee, the fast food chain announced Monday.

The details for the franchise expansion plans include future development commitments for five locations in Tallahassee and 10 in Orlando, with no specific locations named for either city.

“Expanding into Florida, one of the nation’s largest and fastest-growing states, aligns perfectly with our strategic plan for the Southeast,” said Tim Linderman, chief development officer, in a news release. “We’re thrilled to bring our iconic brand to Tallahassee, our next new market, and further develop our presence in Orlando.”

Jack in the Box is known for its iconic menu that features customer favorites like burgers, tacos, chicken sandwiches, milkshakes, breakfast and late-night snacking options.

“We currently operate a globally recognized family dining concept, but we see the business opportunity in the quick-service segment,” said Dan Soma, Orlando-based Jack in the Box franchisee. “We’ve been looking for a brand partner that’s well known nationally and that provides us with an opportunity for scale. We believe we’ve found this with Jack in the Box, and we are excited about this new partnership and opportunity to serve the greater Orlando community.”

The locations will offer dine-in, drive-thru and mobile ordering options and will be open 24 hours per day.

