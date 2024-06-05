Local

Volusia County deputies locate Navy helicopter that reportedly made emergency landing

By Jason Kelly, WFTV.com
Multiple people were killed after a house exploded in Douglas County, Missouri Saturday evening.

Volusia Sheriff's Office Volusia Sheriff's Office (U. J. Alexander - stock.adobe.com)

By Jason Kelly, WFTV.com

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Update:

The Sheriff’s Office said deputies in its helicopter has spotted the Navy helicopter, which appears to be undamaged.

The Sheriff’s Office helicopter will land so that deputies can check on the other helicopter’s crew.

WATCH LIVE: NASA, Boeing set for 3rd attempt at Starliner launch with astronauts

Check back for live updates to this developing story.


Earlier story:

The Volusia Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports that a United States Navy helicopter has made an emergency landing.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

“Deputies and Air One have been requested to attempt to locate a helicopter that reportedly emergency landed east of SR 11 and north of SR 40,” a Sheriff’s Office spokesman said.

See a map of the scene below:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Jason Kelly

Jason Kelly, WFTV.com

Jason Kelly joined WFTV Channel 9 in 2014. He serves as the station's Digital Executive Producer.

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read