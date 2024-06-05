Volusia County deputies locate Navy helicopter that reportedly made emergency landing

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Update:

The Sheriff’s Office said deputies in its helicopter has spotted the Navy helicopter, which appears to be undamaged.

The Sheriff’s Office helicopter will land so that deputies can check on the other helicopter’s crew.

Check back for live updates to this developing story.





Earlier story:

The Volusia Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports that a United States Navy helicopter has made an emergency landing.

“Deputies and Air One have been requested to attempt to locate a helicopter that reportedly emergency landed east of SR 11 and north of SR 40,” a Sheriff’s Office spokesman said.

See a map of the scene below:

