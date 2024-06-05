NASA, Boeing set for 3rd attempt at Starliner launch with astronauts

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Boeing hopes the third time will be the charm for the first crewed test flight of its Starliner spacecraft.

Crews at Kennedy Space Center are preparing Wednesday morning for what they hope will be a successful launch.

United Launch Alliance is set to launch Starliner into low-Earth orbit for its planned journey to the International Space Station.

The launch is planned for 10:52 a.m. from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Read: Boeing’s Starliner flight test: Meet the astronauts

This mission, carrying veteran astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, aims to finally send a crew to the ISS with Starliner after two previous launch attempts were scrubbed due to technical issues.

The last attempt in May was called off just minutes before liftoff due to a problem with ground support equipment.

A faulty valve on the rocket itself forced them to scrub the first attempt earlier that month.

Watch: NASA provides updates following Boeing Starliner scrub

“Everything has to work. We don’t fly until we think it’s absolutely safe. And that’s why it’s taken this long on the Boeing Starliner,” said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.

If Wednesday’s launch is successful, astronauts Wilmore and Williams will spend a week at the space station testing the Starliner’s systems.

This data will be used for NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, which aims to certify Starliner for regular missions to the ISS alongside SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule.

Read: Hubble equipment failure means fewer observations, NASA officials say

Channel 9 will have continuing coverage of the first crewed launch of Starliner on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group