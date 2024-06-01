NASA provides updates following Boeing Starliner scrub

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft, which will carry two NASA astronauts to the International Space Station, was scrubbed on Saturday.

NASA said the launch of the Boeing CST-100 Starliner on its first crew flight on an Atlas V with two NASA astronauts on board was scrubbed at T-3:50.

The new scheduled liftoff time of the flight will be June 2 at 12:03 p.m. from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

NASA said the ULA scrubbed Saturday’s crew flight was due to an issue with the ground launch sequencer.

NASA said the system was unsuccessful in verifying the sequencer’s necessary redundancy, and the team is evaluating the anomaly.

