18 local high school seniors awarded more than $150,000 in scholarships

ORLANDO, Fla. — Lift Orlando’s 2nd annual EmpowerEd Scholarship event honored 18 outstanding high school seniors with renewable scholarships of up to $10,000 annually for four years.

Nestled in the Heart of West Lakes Wellness Center, the event celebrated 18 remarkable seniors from the neighborhoods within the 32805 zip code and nearby areas, awarding over $150,000 in scholarships.

Lift Orlando’s 2nd annual EmpowerEd Scholarship event The event brought together community leaders, educators, families and partners to celebrate and invest in the future of Central Florida’s youth. (C. Major/Lift Orlando)

Countless bright scholars are excited to attend esteemed universities such as Duke, Wake Forest, UCF, and Florida A&M.

Lift Orlando’s partner KPMG, surprised the students with free laptops, significantly boosting their educational journeys.

The event was a powerful and exciting time spent celebrating the youth of Central Florida.

0 of 9 Lift Orlando’s 2nd annual EmpowerEd Scholarship event The event brought together community leaders, educators, families and partners to celebrate and invest in the future of Central Florida’s youth. (C. Major/Lift Orlando) Lift Orlando’s 2nd annual EmpowerEd Scholarship event The event brought together community leaders, educators, families and partners to celebrate and invest in the future of Central Florida’s youth. (C. Major/Lift Orlando) Lift Orlando’s 2nd annual EmpowerEd Scholarship event The event brought together community leaders, educators, families and partners to celebrate and invest in the future of Central Florida’s youth. (C. Major/Lift Orlando) Lift Orlando’s 2nd annual EmpowerEd Scholarship event The event brought together community leaders, educators, families and partners to celebrate and invest in the future of Central Florida’s youth. (C. Major/Lift Orlando) Lift Orlando’s 2nd annual EmpowerEd Scholarship event The event brought together community leaders, educators, families and partners to celebrate and invest in the future of Central Florida’s youth. (C. Major/Lift Orlando) Lift Orlando’s 2nd annual EmpowerEd Scholarship event The event brought together community leaders, educators, families and partners to celebrate and invest in the future of Central Florida’s youth. (C. Major/Lift Orlando) Lift Orlando’s 2nd annual EmpowerEd Scholarship event The event brought together community leaders, educators, families and partners to celebrate and invest in the future of Central Florida’s youth. (C. Major/Lift Orlando) Lift Orlando’s 2nd annual EmpowerEd Scholarship event The event brought together community leaders, educators, families and partners to celebrate and invest in the future of Central Florida’s youth. (C. Major/Lift Orlando)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group