Crime scene images from ‘Xbox murders’ put forth in resentencing hearing

DELAND, Fla. — The resentencing of two convicted killers who murdered six people took place today.

Jerone Hunter and Troy Victorino were found guilty of killing six people in Deltona in 2006 and sentenced to death. The case gained notoriety and was dubbed the ‘Xbox murders.’

Prosecutors showed jurors video and pictures of the scene and weapons during opening statements, “The sound of metal bats, striking human flesh and shattering of human bones rang out over, and over, and over again.” They say all six victims were violently murdered, “These repeated swings of bats left walls splattered and carpet soaked in blood.”

But in 2017, Hunter and Victorino’s death sentence was overturned due to a change in state law; legislation now requires eight jurors to vote in favor of death. Prosecutors told the court, “Victorino was angry, threatening and was complaining that his stuff was missing.”

Investigators say Victorino wanted to recover a jersey and an Xbox video game left in a woman’s home where he was staying. At the time, investigators say, the woman was at her summer home and declined to press charges against Victorino for staying there.

Deputy John McDonald took the stand and said, “Mr Victorino called to report a burglary to his residence, where he wished to report that items were stolen from there.” However, according to McDonald, who was on the scene that day, he couldn’t take the report from Victorino because he wasn’t an official guest of the homeowner. “He became upset, his posture changed, and he told me not to worry. That he would take care of this himself.”

“He said he wanted to kill everyone in the house.” Brandon Graham told the court he was a friend of both Hunter and Victorino. He says he was with the men the night of the murder but decided not to go into the home. “Mister Victorino said we will need a change of clothes because they were going to get bloody.”

Court proceedings begin at 8:30 a.m. The defense opted to forgo opening statements today, stating they will present them after the State concludes, anticipated to occur on Wednesday.

