Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft to carry 2 astronauts to ISS on Saturday

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The first crewed flight of Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft is scheduled to blast off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Saturday afternoon.

NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test will carry NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams to and from the International Space Station.

The launch of the ULA Atlas V rocket and Boeing Starliner spacecraft from Space Launch Complex-41 is scheduled for 12:25 p.m. Saturday. Watch it live on Channel 9 and by clicking here.

Astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams Starliner crew (NASA)

NASA’s launch coverage begins at 8:15 a.m. Saturday, which you can stream live by clicking here.

Starliner will dock to the ISS at about 1:50 p.m. Sunday.

Boeing Starliner and ULA Atlas V return to the launch pad

