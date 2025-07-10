Sean Duffy appointed as interim NASA Administrator

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has been appointed as the interim NASA Administrator.

Duffy will take on this new role following the withdrawal of billionaire Jared Isaacman’s nomination.

President Donald Trump praised Duffy’s work at the Department of Transportation, describing it as “tremendous.”

Duffy expressed his gratitude for the appointment on social media, stating he is honored to “accept the mission.”

The decision to appoint Duffy comes after President Trump decided to pull Isaacman’s nomination.

The reasons for this withdrawal were not specified, but it followed a review of Isaacman’s associations.

As interim NASA Administrator, Duffy will temporarily oversee the agency’s operations while a permanent administrator is selected.

