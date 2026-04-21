Police warn of AI-generated pet scam targeting missing animals in Central Florida

CENTRAL FLORIDA — The Edgewater Police Department in Volusia County is alerting residents to a new scam that targets individuals posting about missing pets online.

Officials say scammers monitor “Lost Pet” posts on Facebook, Nextdoor, and neighborhood groups. They use real photos of missing pets and AI to create realistic fake images showing injured, sedated, or in-surgery animals.

The scammers then reach out directly to pet owners, often pretending to be veterinarians, good Samaritans, or law enforcement officers. They insist on urgent payment for supposed “lifesaving treatment” before returning the pet.

Police reported that a Deltona family was almost defrauded of nearly $2,800 after receiving AI-created images of their missing beagle. Similar incidents have been reported in St. Petersburg, California, and Texas, with victims losing hundreds or thousands of dollars.

In most cases, authorities confirm the scammers never actually had the pets.

RED FLAGS iNCLUDE:

Urgent demands for payment via Zelle, Venmo, CashApp, wire transfer, or gift cards

Pressure not to verify information or visit in person

Fake clinic addresses that don’t match real veterinary offices

Inconsistent or unnatural details in photos

Anyone claiming to be police and requesting payment (law enforcement will never do this)

HOW TO PROTECT YOURSELF:

Pause before responding—scammers rely on panic

Verify independently by contacting clinics directly using official phone numbers

Never send money based solely on photos

Be aware that legitimate veterinary clinics do not demand payment over the phone for emergency care before treatment

Limit how many photos of missing pets you share publicly online

Police urge anyone targeted by this scam to contact EPD’s non-emergency line.

Officials urge residents to spread the warning, emphasizing that awareness can help avoid financial and emotional harm from convincing AI-created images.

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