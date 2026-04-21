Weekend concerts and international cuisine highlight SeaWorld’s festival

ORLANDO, Fla. —

SeaWorld Orlando’s Seven Seas Food Festival is continuing through May 17, bringing weekend concerts, international food booths and new dining experiences to the park.

The annual festival features more than 200 food and beverage offerings across 29 marketplace booths, including eight new concepts added this year, according to SeaWorld.

Festival menus rotate throughout the season and include dishes inspired by Italian, Brazilian, Polynesian, Mediterranean, Indian, Mexican, Caribbean and German cuisines.

Popular items this year include lobster rolls, churrasco steak, butter chicken, shrimp and grits, lobster mac and cheese and baklava.

Seven Seas food festival map

SeaWorld also introduced several new features for 2026, including a secret menu at Sharks Underwater Grill. Guests can ask about the off-menu option at the hostess stand to access a three-course dining experience available during the festival.

The park is also offering monthly chef-led wine pairing dinners featuring five-course meals paired with wines from international vineyards.

Live concerts remain one of the festival’s biggest draws, with performances scheduled every weekend at Bayside Stadium. This weekend’s headliners include Jesse McCartney on Saturday and Boyz II Men on Sunday.

This year’s concert lineup includes weekend performances by:

Jesse McCartney

Boyz II Men

Flo Rida

Gene Simmons

The Beach Boys

Fitz and the Tantrums

Trace Adkins

Concerts are typically held at 7 p.m. at Bayside Stadium and are included with park admission, with reserved seating available for an added cost.

Concerts are included with park admission, with reserved seating available for an extra charge.

SeaWorld also offers tasting lanyards for guests who want to sample multiple festival dishes, along with annual pass options that include repeat visits during the event.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group