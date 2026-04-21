Deltona Fire Department appoints Stephen Cousins as new chief

DELTONA, Fla. — The City of Deltona has appointed Stephen Cousins as the next chief of the city’s fire department, with the leadership change taking effect in May.

Cousins, who has more than three decades of fire service experience, will take over leadership of the Deltona Fire Department after serving as assistant chief since 2021.

City officials said Cousins has overseen administration, emergency management and long-range planning during his time in Deltona and has played a key role in department operations.

He began his fire service career in 1989 as a volunteer firefighter with the Edgewater Fire Department and later served 10 years as that department’s fire chief.

The city also thanked interim Fire Chief Bush Swisher, who is retiring after 33 years in fire service.

Swisher has served with Deltona since 2016 and has led the department on an interim basis during the past seven months.

City officials said Cousins is expected to be formally sworn in during an upcoming commission meeting.

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