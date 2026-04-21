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Dress in pink for free dessert at Four Flamingos this weekend

Dessert choices include Baked Florida, coconut panna cotta, tiramisu tres leches and dulce de leche crème brûlée

By Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com
Four Flamingos: A Richard Blais Florida Kitchen offering free dessert (christina petsos)
By Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Guests who dress for the occasion can get a free dessert this weekend at Four Flamingos: A Richard Blais Florida Kitchen as the restaurant marks International Flamingo Day.

The restaurant, located inside Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress Resort, will offer one complimentary dessert Sunday to diners wearing flamingo-themed clothing with the purchase of an entrée.

Four Flamingos: A Richard Blais Florida Kitchen offering free dessert (christina petsos)

Dessert choices include Baked Florida, coconut panna cotta, tiramisu tres leches and dulce de leche crème brûlée.

Led by chef Richard Blais, the restaurant features a Florida-focused menu built around seafood, tropical ingredients and coastal flavors.

Four Flamingos has been recognized by the Michelin Guide as a recommended restaurant for four consecutive years.

The restaurant also offers daily happy hour specials from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., along with a late-night “Flamingo Hour” menu from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

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Brody Wooddell

Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com

Brody Wooddell is a digital journalist and media leader with more than a decade of experience in content strategy, audience growth, and digital storytelling across television and online news platforms.

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