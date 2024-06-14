ORLANDO, Fla. — Several new experiences are now open for guests at Universal Orlando Resort.

Dreamworks Land officially opened Friday morning at Universal Studios.

It features characters from movies like “Shrek,” “Trolls,” and “Kung Fu Panda.”

Photos: Dreamworks Land, other attractions open at Universal Orlando Resort

A new fountain and drone show, Cinesational, will light up the lagoon at the park on Friday night.

The new show is set to music from classics like “Jaws,” “Ghostbusters,” and “Jurassic Park.”

Islands of Adventure also has a new projection show that will illuminate Hogwarts Castle with scenes from the “Harry Potter” movies.

