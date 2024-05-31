‘Premium Scream’: Universal offers special preview of Halloween Horror Nights

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando Resort is giving people a chance to celebrate Halloween early.

The resort has announced its first-ever “Premium Scream Night” for Halloween Horror Nights.

That means you can experience this year’s haunted houses and enjoy special food and drinks on Aug. 29, one day before the event officially begins.

Tickets for “Premium Scream Night” are $350, plus tax.

They go on sale next Thursday, June 6.

Universal officials said this year’s Halloween Horror Nights will include 10 all-new haunted houses inspired by horror classics.

