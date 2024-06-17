ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 meteorologists are watching two areas in the tropics.

As expected, there should be some development in the Gulf of Mexico this week.

If a tropical depression or tropical storm forms, it will be in the Western Gulf and then move toward Mexico or Texas.

Read: A tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico may become the first named storm of 2024

The other area is east of The Bahamas.

Area of disturbance in Atlantic could develop as it moves towards Florida this week

There is a slight chance of some tropical development with an area of showers and storms.

The area of rain will at least swing toward the Southeastern U.S. later this week.

