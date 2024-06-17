19 year old dies in shootout with deputies after killing his parents in Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH, Fla. — Hillsborough County deputies fatally shot a 19-year-old man who fatally shot his paretns and opened fire on deputies, according to the sheriff’s office.

At approximately 11:09 p.m. Saturday deputies responded to the 14000 block of Cactus Wren Place in Tampa to the report of a shooting, according to a report.

The suspects Mother was on the phone with dispatchers telling them her husband had just been shot.

While on the phone with the suspects mother HCSO heard several more gunshots being fired.

Read: Police: 12 year old girl that was missing returns home

Upon arrival, deputies encountered the suspects mother and the suspect outside of the residence.

The suspect, Christos Alexander, 19, then shot his mother, the caller, and turned fired towards deputies.

Deputies returned fire, causing Alexander to retreat into his home.

“As they start dialogue with the mother — telling her, ‘Hey, walk toward us’ — they see our suspect, they see our bad guy. Our bad guy at this time walks up behind the mom and shoots his own mother in the back of the head. At that time, he decides to exchange gunfire with our deputy sheriffs,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said at a press conference early Sunday.

Read: How a community stepped in to help a local mother

HCSO’s SWAT Team, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team, and Crisis Negotiation Team were called to assist.

When specialty units entered the home, they discovered Alexander had died to his injuries.

One deputy was struck but is ok, the shooting is under investigation.

Read: Wizard of Oz museum will move to this Central Florida city

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group