2 men shot at illegal after-hours nightclub in Pine Hills, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Two men were shot and killed outside a bakery operating as an illegal after-hours nightclub, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies received a call around 3:34 a.m. Saturday for a shooting at the Creole Bakery on North Pine Hills Road.

Investigators said they found two men who were shot and died at the scene.

The sheriff’s office said there is no information about the suspect or the motive behind the shooting at this time.

OCSO released a statement regarding the incident:

We know that Illicit after-hours operations attract criminal activity, violence and illegal drugs. That’s why Sheriff Mina pushed for harsher penalties for illegal alcohol sales in this legislative session. That legislation – which passed in the Florida House and Senate unanimously - makes illegal alcohol sales a felony and gives law enforcement a powerful tool to eliminate these dangerous clubs and safeguard our communities.

