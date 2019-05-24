  • 2 people hospitalized after shooting in Sanford, police say

    By: Kelly Healey

    Updated:

    SANFORD, Fla. - Sanford police said they are investigating a shooting Friday that left two people hospitalized.

    Evidence markers lined Goldsboro Boulevard, showing the area where shots were fired.

    Neither the names nor condition of those who were shot have been released.

    Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

