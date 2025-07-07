3-year-old in critical condition after accidental shooting in Brevard County

MIMS, Fla. — A 3-year-old boy is in critical condition following an accidental shooting in Mims on Monday.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office reported that the incident occurred on Aurantia Road at approximately 12:20 p.m.

The child was airlifted to Arnold Palmer Hospital for treatment. The map below indicates the general location of the shooting incident.

Officials have stated that the child did not shoot themselves, but the circumstances leading up to the shooting remain unclear. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are treating the incident as accidental.

As the investigation continues, further details are expected to emerge regarding the circumstances of the shooting. Channel 9 shall continue to provide updates accordingly.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group