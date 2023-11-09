$36M expansion, renovation of Winter Park’s The Alfond Inn now complete

WINTER PARK, Fla. — The Alfond Inn in Winter Park recently got a major makeover and addition.

Balfour Beatty recently completed the $36 million expansion and renovation at the boutique hotel at Rollins College.

The building expansion adjacent to the existing hotel includes 71 new guest rooms, a communal café in the lobby, a spa, a second swimming pool and an additional 2,400-square-foot meeting, boardroom and event space.

In addition to the addition, Balfour Beatty said it also renovated the hotel’s existing 112 guestrooms.

The hotel, which is owned and operated by Rollins College, directs net operating income to fund student scholarships.

