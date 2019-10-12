0 .40-caliber pistol fired bullets that killed Sade Dixon, gun expert says

ORLANDO, Fla. - A gun expert said the .40-caliber pistol Markeith Loyd threw out of the house where he was captured fired the bullets that killed Sade Dixon and Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton.

The gun expert was the last witness during a special Saturday court session. The trial is for Dixon’s murder, who was Loyd’s pregnant ex-girlfriend.

Saturday was the day Loyd and his lawyers hoped to avoid. When details from the case involving the police officer came out, they objected to a series of witnesses who were there when Clayton died.

“I heard police yelling either, ‘Stop, stop, stop!’ or ‘No, no, no,’” said Takeshia Bryant, a witness.

The testimony is meant to tie Loyd to the gun that killed Dixon and to prove he knew he was guilty and opened fire on Clayton outside a Walmart to avoid going to jail.

Loyd’s lawyer cast doubt on one key witness, who went on Facebook claiming he’d avoid prison time for his own crimes by testifying against Loyd.

It’s up to the jury whether to believe what he said, but now they know Loyd’s gun fired the deadly shots at Dixon.

“This projectile recovered from Sade Dixon’s arm, I also found that this item was fired from this pistol,” said Richard Ruth, an Florida Department of Law Enforcement firearms analyst.

In the midst of it all, one of the jurors was dismissed from the case. She was accused of lying about working at Publix and failed to admit she had been arrested in the past.

Court resumes Monday morning.

