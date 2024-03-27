4,400 acres of Seminole, Osceola land now off-limits for development

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

More than 4,400 acres in metro Orlando’s four-county core now are off-limits for future development.

Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet announced March 26 they approved more than $193 million worth of land-conservation deals through the Florida Forever program, as well as more than $25 million worth of conservation easements through the state’s Rural and Family Lands Protection Program — affecting more than 35,000 acres statewide.

Included among the land-conservation acquisitions was the purchase of 1,361 acres known as Yarborough Ranch in the Geneva area on Seminole County’s east side. News Service of Florida reports that specific deal as being worth $34.5 million, or more than $25,000 per acre.

