9 charged after 'near riot' at Volusia County juvenile detention center

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Two staff members suffered injuries during a near-riot situation Sunday at the Volusia County Regional Juvenile Detention Facility in Daytona Beach, officials said.
Nine juveniles face felony charges after the 30-minute melee in the facility on Old DeLand Road, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
The juveniles took the keys from a staff member, pulled televisions off the walls and refused to return to their cells when commanded, authorities said.
No juveniles were injured. The staff members suffered minor injuries.
