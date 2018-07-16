  • 9 charged after 'near riot' at Volusia County juvenile detention center

    By: Kelly Healey

    Updated:

    DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Two staff members suffered injuries during a near-riot situation Sunday at the Volusia County Regional Juvenile Detention Facility in Daytona Beach, officials said.

    Download: WFTV mobile apps

    Nine juveniles face felony charges after the 30-minute melee in the facility on Old DeLand Road, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

    The juveniles took the keys from a staff member, pulled televisions off the walls and refused to return to their cells when commanded, authorities said.

    No juveniles were injured. The staff members suffered minor injuries. 

    Read: Teens to be sentenced in Winter Park boy's beating death

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories