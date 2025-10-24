9 children, 1 adult seriously hurt in Orange County wreck

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Multiple people, including children, have been hospitalized after a two-vehicle wreck in Orange County Thursday night.

Florida Highway Patrol says a Nissan Altima was traveling in front of an Alfa Romeo eastbound on Raleigh Street east of Campanella Avenue. Troopers say the Alfa Romeo ran into the other vehicle from behind.

The Altima then ran off the roadway and struck a tree.

The Alfa Romeo’s driver was not transported and remained on-scene.

The Altima’s driver was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Nine children, who were all in the Nissan, were taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital with serious injuries.

This crash remains under investigation.

This crash remains under investigation.

