ABC Fine Wine & Spirits buys Winter Garden property

Executives with Orlando-based ABC Fine Wine & Spirits have been searching for some time for the right property for a Winter Garden store.

However, the hunt concluded Oct. 23 with the company’s $5.5 million purchase of retail property at 4110 Winter Garden Vineland Road, according to Orange County records.

Sean Kelly, the chief marketing officer for ABC Fine Wine & Spirits, confirmed to Orlando Business Journal the company’s plans to open a new location of the popular liquor store chain by Feb. 1, 2024.

