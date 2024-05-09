Accused ‘serial rapist’ arrested again in Palm Beach

ORLANDO, Fla. — A man who was once compared to a serial rapist by a judge is back in custody after a woman said he raped her Tuesday.

Vincent Laing, Jr, was accused of meeting the prostitute at a home under construction and using a knife to force her to have sex with him.

The woman said Laing recorded the hour-long encounter and gave her $20 as she left.

The details resemble prior cases that came to light in August. Laing was accused by two women of raping them at knifepoint at an Orlando apartment complex.

He was initially denied bond but was allowed out of jail in February. His attorneys argued the state hadn’t produced enough evidence to hold him before trial. His bond was set at $125,000.

“Every time something like this happens, it’s disappointing, because, again, that means there’s another individual that’s been injured,” State Attorney Andrew Bain said, hours after Laing’s arrest.

Bain confirmed there were three other cases that his team was still reviewing, which could mean more charges could be brought.

However, Bain said one of the August cases had to be dropped because of a lack of evidence.

That boosted claims by Laing’s attorneys, who said they were confident they could defend him.

“Quick headline of ‘Arrested for fill in the blank’ doesn’t tell the real story,” Joshi Law attorney Deborah Barra explained. “We’re eager to tell the real story.”

Barra and her co-counsel, Rajan Joshi, said the remaining Orlando case was weak.

“The victim comes with a lot of credibility issues. She’s been caught telling lies in the case, the investigation has a lot of holes in it,” Joshi said. “[Just because] multiple people are saying our client did this doesn’t mean he’s guilty of anything.”

According to reports, the Orlando women told police they didn’t know Laing before the attacks. Police said all five of his victims either met him through online personal ads he responded to or social media messages.

Laing is expected to be held until his cases are resolved and will likely be returned to Orange County to face his accusers there.

