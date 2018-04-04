Active shooter button accidentally hit at Evans Elementary School

OVIEDO, Fla. - A teacher at Evans Elementary School accidentally hit the active shooter panic button on her cellphone Wednesday morning and sent students, staff and law enforcement officers into a brief panic.
The school in Oviedo was placed on a brief lockdown while officers investigated.
The school district sent out a note to parents that everyone is safe and that school resumed to normal operations.
“We are very proud of the quick response from our staff, students and first responders,” the email read.
The Rave Panic Button is an app the school district began using at the beginning of the school year.
There are more than 66,000 students in the district, according to officials with Rave Panic.
The app has an option for active shooter, fire and medical. The app alerts staff on campus and law enforcement officials of a possible emergency.
