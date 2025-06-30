Activists protest Florida’s ‘Alligator Alcatraz’

EVERGLADES, Fla. — Environmental activists and Native Americans gathered over the weekend to protest Florida’s new migrant detention facility, dubbed “Alligator Alcatraz,” which is set to begin operations Tuesday.

The facility, located in the Everglades, is surrounded by wildlife, including alligators. It will eventually house up to 5,000 detainees people.

Protesters are calling for protections for their ancestral homeland where the facility is located.

Supporters say housing migrants there will ensure no one escapes due to the surrounding wildlife.

The Department of Homeland Security has posted an artificial intelligence meme of the facility showing alligators to represent U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents outside the facility.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group