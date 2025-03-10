Alleged hazing under investigation at UCF fraternities

ORLANDO, Fla. — The University of Central Florida is dealing with trouble over some of its fraternities that are facing allegations of hazing.

UCF has suspended Sigma Chi and Delta Upsilon amid serios misconduct allegations. Both are now under investigation over hazing activities that allegedly posed significant risks to student safety.

Compounding the severity is the fact that Sigma Chi faces additional scrutiny for an alleged hit-and-run incident.

The university is not commenting on what happened but has started a review process to address the allegations.

UCF’s website states there is zero tolerance for organizations behaving in a manner that endangers the students or public.

These developments come on the heels of last month’s suspension of Phi Gamma Delta, which was implicated in antisemitic behavior. A photo that surfaced on campus showed a student from Phi Gamma Delta blindfolded and wearing a tin foil swastika around his neck. The university says the incident happened between 2020 and 2023.

In response to that photo, the university released a statement saying, “This incident will not deter us from our mission to provide a welcoming, safe campus environment for every student. The university will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that acts of hazing have no place at UCF.”

