Ambiance stands out at Lake Mary business lunch spot

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The Vineyard Wine Bar & Bistro in Lake Mary’s Colonial Town Park was a business lunch spot upon its opening in 2008 and has remained so, said General Manager Dan Richey, who has been with the restaurant since the beginning. “I’d say 80% of our lunchtime crowd is people having business lunches. It doesn’t hurt that Mitsubishi, Fiserv and lots of other companies are so close by.”

Another ingredient to the restaurant’s lunchtime success is the seating options, with plenty of “nooks and crannies,” as Richey described them, where there’s no noise and people easily can hear each other when talking business.

I sat in one such nook with my guest Ken Countess, an email marketing expert I’ve known for about 15 years. Above our table I saw a plaque emblazoned with the name R.C. Sproul, a local theologian and author whose books I’ve read. “When he was alive, he came here every day. We always saved that table for him because we knew he was coming and it was his favorite,” Richey recalled.

Read: Allegiant Air to begin service from Orlando International Airport to these 3 cities

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

Deputies are on the lookout for man responsible for vandalizing local Egyptian restaurant Deputies are on the lookout for man responsible for vandalizing local Egyptian restaurant (WFTV.com News Staff/WFTV)





©2024 Cox Media Group