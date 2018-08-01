0 American Indian art exhibit opens at Epcot: 'We are sharing it with the world'

ORLANDO, Fla. - Epcot opened a new exhibit this week, honoring American Indian art and culture.

The exhibit called “Creating Tradition: Innovation and Change in American Indian Art” debuted at the American Heritage Gallery at Epcot, according to Disney Parks Blog.

“It’s just exciting to see that Natives are being included in the world of art and in the world of culture,” beadwork artist with the Seminole Tribe of Florida Brian Zepeda said.

The display showcases 89 pieces and represents 40 different American Indian tribes from seven regions across the United States, the blog said.

“So thrilled that it’s here and that so many people will get to see it and hopefully walk away with a better understanding of Native people,” Della Warrior, director of the Museum of Indian Arts and Culture said.

Among the many highlights from the collection are an “Ancient Resonance” dress by designer Loren Aragon from Acoma Pueblo, a Pokagon Potawatomi black ash hamper basket made in the early 1900s, a Chilkat blanket from Alaska dating to the 1890s, complements “Raven and the Box of Daylight” and a 2017 glass sculpture by Preston Singletary (Tlingit), the blog said.

Video on disneyparks.disney.go.com shows the Seminole tribe showcasing the traditional Catfish Dance.

“We are sharing it with the world,” Zepeda said.

The exhibit showcases not only the historical arts, but also American Indian contemporary art.

“What better place to showcase the diversity and beauty of the American Indian culture?” Carmen Smith, creative development executive-inclusive strategies Walt Disney Imagineering said.

A brand-new art exhibit, “Creating Tradition: Innovation and Change in American Indian Art,” just debuted at the American Heritage Gallery at Epcot! Find out more: https://t.co/UQB4FL4Ud2 pic.twitter.com/sKlWAQvet9 — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) July 30, 2018

