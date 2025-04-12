Apopka Police Department searching for missing 55 year-old man

APOPKA, Fla. — Apopka Police are asking the public for its help in locating a missing 55-year-old man who disappeared on Friday morning.

Phillip Smith was last seen in Apopka at his home at 10:30 am and 11:00 am.

Phillips’s wife and son returned home to find him missing and noted that Phillip had been suffering from unusual stress from recent life events.

He is believed to have no trackable technology and was last seen wearing a grey/blue t-shirt, blue cargo jeans, brown boots, and possibly carrying a large red and grey backpack.

Phillip also has some missing teeth. Phillip is believed to be on foot.

Anyone with knowledge of Phillip’s whereabouts should contact the Apopka Police Department at 407-703-1757.

