WATCH LIVE: Axiom-3 private astronaut crew set for splashdown off Florida’s coast

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A team of private astronauts are set to return to Earth on Friday after an extended stay in space.

The Axiom-3 crew spent nearly three weeks at the International Space Station.

They are now headed back to Earth with an eventual splashdown landing in the Atlantic Ocean off Florida’s coast.

Their return home was delayed a few days because of weather created rough water in the landing area.

Axiom-3′s spacecraft was undocked from the space station Wednesday morning and has been undergoing a 47-hour ride home.

The team should arrive around 8:30 a.m.

