Belle Isle officer injured during traffic stop, department says

BELLE ISLE, Fla. — A Belle Isle police officer is being treated after investigators say he was run over during a traffic stop.

They said it happened around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday.

According to Belle Isle Police Department, officers pulled over a vehicle that was towing a trailer without working lights.

Police said the officers smelled marijuana, and when they asked the driver to get out, the driver refused.

After officers removed that driver from the vehicle, a struggle ensued and one officer was shoved to the ground, according to BIPD.

Investigators said the driver then ran over the officer with the trailer.

The suspect was eventually arrested.

Police said they found drugs and a gun inside the suspect’s vehicle.

The injured officer was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Officials indicated his injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

